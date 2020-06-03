Chenango County Dairy Day canceled

NORWICH (WBNG)- The Chenango County Dairy Day has been canceled for this year.

According to a news release sent by the Chenango County Dairy Day Committee, they said that the 20th Annual Dairy Day celebration.

Organizers said in a statement,

For the past nineteen years, Dairy Day has been a fantastic community event, drawing hundreds of people to celebrate the history and impact of agriculture in our county. Committee members were looking forward to the 20th celebration of dairy in Chenango County. While Junes date is not a possibility this year, there are possibilities for a different kind of celebration later in the year. Especially in times like this, a celebration of dairy and agriculture is particularly important.

The event was originally scheduled for June 20.