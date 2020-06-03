First grocery store in more than 20 years coming to Binghamton’s Northside

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A long awaited oasis, in one of Binghamton's largest food deserts, is opening soon.

Northside Market is the creation of the Broome County Council of Churches, a non-profit grocery store being built as part of the New Canal Plaza and Housing Project at 435 State Street. Organizers say this is the first grocery store in the northside of Binghamton in more than 20 years.

As a non-profit grocery store, its creators say all money raised will go back into the community. The profits will fund the council's many programs, such as CHOW, Faith in Action and Jail Ministries.

The market's founders say they were inspired by a similar project in Utica more than two years ago. In the time since, they've worked to rectify a problem they say severely harms people living in the northside.

"Those residents are forced to either travel long distances to get their groceries or they're forced to grocery shop at places like the Dollar Store, gas stations or bodegas which really lack access to healthy foods, so people are forced to either travel long distances or they're forced to settle for low nutrition foods," said Jack Seman, who will be the grocery store's general manager.

Seman said he expects the grocery store to be fully open in September or October.