Garnar, Brindisi, Reed share thoughts on recent community protests

(WBNG) -- 12 News spoke with several local leaders Wednesday to hear their thoughts on the recent protests around the Binghamton area.

So far, our community has only seen protesting that ended peaceful in our area.

Roughly 1,000 people took to the streets on Sunday, and hundreds once again Tuesday night.

Reacting to the recent protests, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said:

"I'm disgusted with what happened with George Floyd, the people, the person that murdered him should go to jail, the people that watched it should be held accountable as well, I understand the anger as much as I can, but I also think police are honorable, it's an honorable profession and they're good people and to what happened last night they took a lot of stuff being said to them, very difficult things being said to them and they just listened and I think that's a credit to them."

Republican U.S. Representative Tom Reed said:

"I think the protests that to me are the ones that are making the biggest difference are the ones that are organized, that are done in a way that are very productive and they're done peacefully, they're done in the spirit of that civil disobedience of Martin Luther King and my hope is is that we're going to see more of those not only in Binghamton, but across the entire state."

Democratic U.S. Representative Anthony Brindisi said: