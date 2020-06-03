Incoming college athletes enter uncharted territory

(WBNG) -- A number of high school athletes across the Southern Tier are taking their talents to college this fall, but their transition won't be how they imagined amid the pandemic.

Chenango Forks senior Matt Paske and Vestal senior Emilia Cappellett are set to continue their athletic careers this fall.

Cappellett will attend Elon University in North Carolina, and after a team conference call today, she learned her move in date has been pushed back.

"Move in day was supposed to be August 3 and it got pushed to August 18. It pretty much affects our season, because now we don't have much time, maybe a week before our first game and our game schedule is shortened."

For Paske, his next stop is playing football at Colgate University. As of right now, everything is as planned.

"I was going to go up in July, right around the fourth and start doing workouts with the team and stuff."

Paske said he's expecting more clarity on June 30, which is when preseason dates will be more concrete. For now, Paske is utilizing this time out of school to improve his game.

"It gives me more time to prepare for that level of play and the new speed of the game because it will be a little faster than high school."

Similarly, Cappellett has workouts provided by Elon, which include running and lifting. Cappellett added she and her friends are looking forward to working out together in preparation, once Vestal's turf field reopens.

Cappellett and Paske said they have not been informed of any changes that may be implemented to make playing amid the pandemic safer. Both added they would find it difficult to play their respective sports wearing masks, if that is enforced.

In a worse-case scenario, they will have to wait to begin their collegiate athletic careers until 2021.

"Especially going into the next season, not having my first season, kind of the transitional season getting used to everything, would be weird," said Cappellett. Paske added that wouldn't be ideal, and he hopes it doesn't come to that.

In meantime, both are keeping a positive mindset.

"It's new to everyone and everyone has to go through this change at some point," said Cappellett.

"It's just giving me more time to get ready, and to the point where I need to be," said Paske.

