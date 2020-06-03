Is there any risk of severe storms this evening?

Tonight: Showers and any thunder end early. Fog develops. Win: Light Low: 56-61

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Wind: SW 3-8 High: 76-81

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy and mainly dry. Wind: Light Low: 55-60

Forecast Discussion:

A weak cold front will drop across the area tonight and keep some showers and perhaps a storm in the forecast through early tonight. Precipitation winds down overnight. There is still a chance of a strong to isolated severe storm this evening. The highest threat from any storms will be gusty, possibly damaging, winds, small hail and torrential rainfall. Some fog develops tonight with lows in the 50s to near 60.

Thursday shouldn’t be as muggy and highs remain in the mid to upper 70s under a sun and cloud mixture. Friday will warm up and highs approach 80. Friday looks mainly dry.

Saturday brings partly sunny skies with highs back in the low 70s. Some showers are likely overnight Friday into Saturday. The chance of precipitation is around 60% overnight but tapers to 30% around midday Saturday. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 70s.

By Sunday, highs stay in the 60s. Temperatures rebound Monday and Tuesday into the low and mid 70s. Both days look dry right now. The next chance of rain looks to come late Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.