‘It can always be better:’ Binghamton Police respond to downtown protest

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In response to the Black Lives Matter protest downtown, Binghamton's Police Chief speaks out on what he hopes for moving forward.

Tuesday night's protest in downtown Binghamton ended peacefully when protesters left and then the officers left right afterward.

Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski says while the majority of the protest was peaceful, he says some protesters were yelling into officers' faces while others were trying to stop it.

In addition, he says the only act of vandalism was on Main Street with spray paint on a business.

Some of the officers took a knee with the protesters as a sign of solidarity. One sergeant with the department hugging one of the protesters. Chief Zikuski says his officers have a right to express these actions.

However, after the protests are over and people post phrases and images of support on social media, many people are asking what happens next. 12 News asked Chief Zikuski the same question.

"We're very progressive here at the Binghamton Police Department…always training our officers with diversity," said Zikuski. "It can always be better. They can be better. We can be better. I think it's time for an open dialogue in which people sit down and, you know, none of this is going to change overnight."

Zikuski went on to say he does not side with the Minneapolis officers now charged in George Floyd's death.

"You can't group in the entire 800,000 police officers in the country for the actions of one. I know there's plenty of other cases, but it's a small percentage of bad police officers," said Zikuski. "I hope moving forward we can have open dialogue not only here but around the country."

Zikuski says shortly before 1 a.m., protesters left the downtown area and police then left afterward. He says there were no arrests, acts of violence, or injuries reported in that night.