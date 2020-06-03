KW Fitness reopening plans

(WBNG) -- KW Fitness, a private personal training and nutrition studio, planned to open their doors on Monday during the reopening process, but these plans quickly changed when they found out they are no longer included in Phase 2.

KW Fitness is now going on week 11 of remote coaching. Kevin Webb says he's thankful they're a business that is able to pivot from in-person training to virtual training.

"We already had our plan in place with keeping in mind social distancing," Webb says. "We have our facility marked off so they're keeping a safe distance when they come in."

Webb says they already have a limited number of people that come in the door because it is a private facility so they can easily have under ten people in the building. They will also have touch-less forehead thermometers, they're requiring everyone to wear masks, no one will be using the same equipment, and the equipment will be wiped down before new use.