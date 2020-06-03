Local summer camps prepare to open June 29

(WBNG) -- With day camps across the state given the go ahead by Governor Andrew Cuomo to reopen on June 29, parents and camp operators across the Southern Tier are breathing a sigh of relief.

Now with less than a month to prepare and no official guidelines, camp operators are doing their best to prepare.

Max Hein, owner and operator of "Binghamton Best Summer Camp calls the move a "yellow light."

"I wouldn't call it a green light because although we have gotten the okay to open on June 29th we still have not received fact sheets or restrictions," he says. "It's about how to make it safe, how to plan, how to train our staff and how to build our cost model so it's still accessible to regular people."

He says with official guidelines not exected from the state until later this week at the earliest, planning has been tough.

"We don't know what field trips are going to look like, we don't know what groups sizes are going to look like, we don't know what sanitation requirements are going to look like," he says.

At the Jewish Community Center of Binghamton, Director Sheryl Brumer says the state's announcement was reason for celebration at the center on Tuesday.

"We are so excited we've been working on this for the past three months holding our breath pretty much," she says.

She says the camp has been working behind the scenes with the American Camping Association in conjunction with the CDC to develop a plan to prepare for whatever regulations the state releases. She says this includes smaller group sizes and safety regulations.

"Every child is going to have (a face shield) and they're all going to have different bandannas so they don't cross paths with other groups," she says. "We're going to be painting areas on the grass for each group in a socially distanced space, while the DJ will be down below so everyone can participate while staying separate."

Brumer says the camps' talent show, which has become a favorite in the community has been transformed into a drive in.

"All of the groups are going to be taking video of their talents, we're going to put it together into a big video," she says "Then we're inviting all of the families back at night to watch it on a giant screen with popcorn and everything."

Hein says while the planning may be tricky, opening summer camps is important for a region in the midst of a childcare crisis.

"My instinct reaction was that we can't do camp this year but there's such a need that it felt irresponsible to make that decision," he says.

He says he also made the decision to open for the kids. Kids, he says, have been cooped up inside for far too long.

"My hope is that kids are able to continue to grow and have positive relationships and continue to grow and I feel that summer camps are one of their last opportunities in this year to have that," he says.