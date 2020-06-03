Mask distribution scheduled at Otsiningo Park Thursday

Broome County June 3 coronavirus update

Masks distribution

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced the county will hand out masks to the public Thursday at Otsiningo Park.

15,000 masks will be handed out from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Masks are limited to one per person or five per household.

They will be handed out until the end time or as supplies last.

In addition to this, the county will close its masks donation center on Wayne Street in Endwell.

Event cancellation

A few summer county events were cancelled due to the pandemic. The announcements were made by organizers of the events, not the county offices.

They include:

Coronavirus numbers

Garnar announced the death of a 45th Broome County resident Wednesday.

The victim was a male in his 80s and a resident of Willow Point Nursing Home.

There are 114 active cases of the coronavirus in the county. 418 people recovered from the virus.

In total, 557 cases of the virus have been reported in the county.

For a map detailing where cases are located, click here.