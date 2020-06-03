One sent to hospital following shooting in Endicott

ENDICOTT (WBNG)- One person has been sent to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds following a shooting in Endicott Tuesday night.

According to the Endicott Police the shooting happened around 9 p.m. at 1703 East Main Street.

Emergency crews that responded include New York State Police, BCI and the Forensic Investigation Unit.

Police say this incident isn't related to any of the protests or rioting.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, stay with 12 News for further updates.