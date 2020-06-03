Protesters reflect on Tuesday’s demonstration at the Binghamton Police Department

(WBNG) -- Protesters say Tuesday night's demonstration shows that calling for a change can be successful and done peacefully.

Tuesday night's protest started with a speak out event at Cheri Lindsey Park with hundreds later marching to the Binghamton Police Department. At the station, dozens of officers waited in a line. The protesters demanded officers take a knee in solidarity.

"You taking a knee shows you have some type of respect for what we're doing," said Talon Thomas, a protester at the event.

When officers ignored protesters calls for taking a knee, one protester named Malcolm approached officers with a message.

"We're here peacefully and you're out here with us, and [the officer] said, 'Yes', and I said, 'Well, we're just as scared as you are, and we have no weapons,'" said Malcolm.

Malcolm then shook the officer's hand and gave a him a hug. For Malcolm, it was his way of showing peace.

"There's a lot of cops who really know what's right and what's wrong. They know why we're out there, they knew we weren't trying to be violent," said Thomas.

For hours, protesters shared their grievances. When the crowds crept closer to police, some demonstrators linked arms, forming a barricade around officers.

"We have to come to the table eye to eye and get something done about this. The yelling at each other, standing around with shields and batons, and burning stuff down, nothing is getting done right," said Malcolm.

When protesters were ready to call it a night, one officer took a knee, with other officers following his lead.

"Some people wanted to and they just didn't, you could tell they wanted to and they didn't, and there were some that just had to. I respect those guys who swallowed their pride and stepped up," said Thomas.

Protesters say the struggle is not over, but they are working to bring change.

"We just have to, as a community, come together and figure out how we can do better," said Thomas.