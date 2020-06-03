Red Cross is in need of blood donors

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - On Wednesday, the Red Cross held two blood drives across Broome County.

Broome County Account Manager for the Red Cross, Esperanza Gutierrez, said protocols for donating blood haven't changed in the last two months, despite the pandemic.

The Red Cross continues to test temperatures before donors enter the building and are making sure they wipe down anywhere and everywhere people are touching.

All of the beds remain six-feet apart so donors are not on top of each other.

Gutierrez said donors shouldn't be scared to come in because the Red Cross is doing everything they can to keep people healthy.

“We're doing everything to keep our donors, our volunteers and our staff safe. Especially during this difficult time and now more than ever we need people. I don't want anyone to be afraid because it is our main priority and mission to keep people safe and keep saving lives," Gutierrez told 12 News.

The Red Cross is always looking for more donors.