Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 1:15 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM EDT

FOR TOMPKINS COUNTY…

At 1249 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ithaca, moving

southeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Ithaca, Newfield, Cayuga Heights, Lansing, Enfield, Danby, Caroline,

Dryden, Trumansburg and South Danby.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.50IN;

WIND…60MPH