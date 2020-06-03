Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 7:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Wayne County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT

FOR SUSQUEHANNA…NORTHERN LACKAWANNA…WAYNE AND NORTHEASTERN

WYOMING COUNTIES…

At 629 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Gibson to near Nicholson, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Emergency management reported trees and wires down.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Scranton, Dunmore, Carbondale, Archbald, Blakely, Dickson City,

Olyphant, Clarks Summit, Jessup and Honesdale.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH