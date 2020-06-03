Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 8:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Wayne County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHERN SULLIVAN…SOUTHEASTERN LACKAWANNA…SOUTHWESTERN WAYNE

AND PIKE COUNTIES…

At 714 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Hartwood to Blooming Grove to Moscow, moving

southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Scranton, Port Jervis, Bushkill, Moosic, Lackawaxen, Blooming Grove,

Paupack, Shohola, Matamoras and Moscow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread

wind damage across Northeast Pennsylvania. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a

sturdy structure and stay away from windows.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH