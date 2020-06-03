Southern Tier to begin outdoor dining at restaurants

(WBNG) -- On Wednesday Governor Andrew Cuomo announced outdoor dining at restaurants will be allowed in the current phase two reopening beginning June 4.

The Southern Tier, along with six other regions, will permit outdoor dining.

Outdoor tables must be spaced six-feet apart , all staff must wear face coverings and customers are required to wear face coverings when not seated.

Governor Cuomo said in a press release sent to 12 News, "We are continuously evaluating activities that can be safely reopened, and today we are adding outdoor seating at restaurants to phase two".

Other regions permitted to start outdoor dining include the Capital Region, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, the North Country and Western New York.