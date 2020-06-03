Stormy weather today

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds. .10-.25” 60% High 74 (70-76) Wind W 5-10 G 20 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 56 (54-58) Wind W 3-8 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 80 (76-82) Wind W 5-10 mph

A warm front moved through earlier this morning with showers and thunderstorms. It also brought in some milder air. This will be followed by a cold front. Along with this cold front comes a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight, temperatures will be seasonable.

We get a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with partly cloudy skies Thursday night.

Another cold front approaches Friday. This will give us showers and thunderstorms. Some of these will linger into Saturday.

High pressure tracking through Ontario and Quebec will give us sunny skies and cooler temperatures Sunday. Partly cloudy skies continue Monday with more sunshine Tuesday.

