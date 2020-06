(WBNG/WROC) -- A train destined for Binghamton derailed in Livingston County early Wednesday morning.

The Norfolk Southern Train went off the rails around 4 a.m. near Letchwork State Park. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the derailment is being investigated.

Residents in the area say they've seen nothing like it before.

The train was coming from Buffalo, N.Y.