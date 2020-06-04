A lot of dry time today

THURSDAY: Early sun, becoming partly cloudy. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 0-.25” 30% High 80 (76-82) Wind SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 0-.05” Low 58 (56-60) Wind SW 3-8 mph

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.10” 20% High 80 (76-82) Wind SW 5-10 mph

We get a mix of sun and clouds Thursday. The front that came through yesterday has stalled to our south. This will give us showers and thunderstorms. Some showers will linger this evening.

We'll have a similar situation Friday, with scattered showers.

Another cold front approaches Saturday. There will be showers, with a better chance early in the day.

High pressure tracking through Ontario and Quebec will give us sunny skies and cooler temperatures Sunday. Partly cloudy skies continue Monday with more sunshine Tuesday.

Another cold front will give us showers Wednesday.

