Cash tolls resume in New York

NEW YORK (WRGB/WBNG) -- The New York State Thruway Authority has announced cash toll collection has resumed as of midnight Thursday.

The state had previously suspended cashless tolling processes and had been working under emergency conditions since the middle of March.

Drivers had been sent their payment through the mail.

Now, drivers will receive a toll ticket upon entry of the thruway and once again be able to pay their tolls with cash at a staffed lane.



Enhanced safety measures will be in place, including plexiglass, and PPE on workers.