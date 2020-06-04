Chenango County Residents drive up to get meals during COVID-19 Pandemic

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Chenango County Residents flocked to the Chenango County fairgrounds on Thursday to participate in a drive through meal service.

A part of Governor Cuomo's Nourish NY program, about 500 families lined up to get various dairy products like eggs, milk, cheese, butter, and Chobani yogurt as well as fresh produce.

"There's also other products as well like lettuce, tomatoes, other vegetables so it's our intent here from the perspective of the program to provide the families what they need to get through these difficult times," said Dave Valesky, the Deputy Commissioner of NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets.

This event started handing out food at 2pm on Thursday, some of the first residents to go through the line said they were there at 10:30am.

The drive through was contactless and featured volunteers from SUNY Morrisville.

Food Bank of Central New York was a partner in this contactless drive through.