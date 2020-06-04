 Skip to Content

Chenango Valley School District to hold budget vote June 9

5:09 pm Local News, News, Top Stories

(WBNG) -- The Chenango Valley Central School District will hold its 2020-2021 budget vote on June 9.

The school district says all votes will be through absentee ballots that must be received by the district office by 5 p.m. on June 9. Any ballots received after this time will not be counted.

Votes will be placed for:

  • Budget propositioin
  • Bus proposition
  • Fenton Free Library proposition
  • School board candidates for two open seats

For more information, click here.

