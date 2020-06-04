Chenango Valley School District to hold budget vote June 9
(WBNG) -- The Chenango Valley Central School District will hold its 2020-2021 budget vote on June 9.
The school district says all votes will be through absentee ballots that must be received by the district office by 5 p.m. on June 9. Any ballots received after this time will not be counted.
Votes will be placed for:
- Budget propositioin
- Bus proposition
- Fenton Free Library proposition
- School board candidates for two open seats
