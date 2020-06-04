Community comes together to pick up pieces of Rec Park playground

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Hundreds of volunteers came together to start cleaning Recreation Park, after a fire destroyed the Our Space playground early Monday morning.

The cleanup avoided the playground itself, as Mayor Rich David said people can't touch that area due to insurance reasons.

Christy Taylor put together the event, and said over 1,000 people expressed interest in helping.

"This is a park that's loved by our entire community so we want to make sure we keep it nice and clean, we've been in our houses for so long we thought this would be a great way to get the whole community together," Taylor said.

People of all ages stepped up, picking up any trash around the area outside of the caution tape.

Taylor said the playground and entire park means a lot to her family, which inspired her to put the event together.

Volunteers were donning "Binghamton Strong" t-shirts. Taylor said more events are planned for the future.

Mayor David says about $120,000 have been raised to rebuild the playground. That number does not include donations that businesses have pledged as well.