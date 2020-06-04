Convicted rapist arrested, charged with endangering child in Delaware County

(WBNG) -- Authorities in Delaware say they arrested a registered level 2 sex offender in the town of Davenport Friday.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Richard J. Bennett was arrested and charged with sexual abuse in the 3rd degree and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors.

According the sheriff's office, Bennett was released from prison in 2011 and mandated to lifetime registration as a sex offender as a result of a 3rd degree rape conviction in Otsego County in 2006. The victim was under the age of 17.

Authorities say the arrest was made following an investigation into the sexual abuse of a minor child.

Bennett is accused of subjecting a child under the age of 17 to sexual contact during early May, the sheriff's office says.

Bennett was released in compliance with Bail Reform Laws. He is directed to appear in the town of Davenport Court at a later date.