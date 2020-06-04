Downtown Drive-in: how you can take your family to the movies safely in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As the weather warms up and reopening continues, naturally people will be looking for things to do; luckily, a collaboration between downtown restaurants is offering residents the chance to do just that.

Real estate developer and business owner Mark Yonaty wanted to offer people the opportunity to go out, while staying in. With the help of other restaurant owners and local leaders, he is bringing a drive-in movie theater to the old Lackawanna Train Station in Binghamton.

The first screenings are Wednesday, June 10 at 9pm and midnight; the movies that night will be Frozen for the earlier showing and Ferris Bueller's Day Off for the later showing.

Yonaty told 12 News Thursday the idea started as an afterthought, but he soon realized the potential it had.

"Originally it started off as kind of a small joke between me and my attorney last year, which eventually evolved into this year's unfortunate pandemic," said Yonaty, the owner of Social on State. "It's my hopes that people will see Binghamton is a gem of an area to live in."

Each Wednesday for the next four weeks two movies will be shown; for information on which movies are playing, and to purchase tickets, click here.