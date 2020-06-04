Garnar addresses restaurants opening outdoor services

Broome County June 4 coronavirus update

Outdoor dining

(WBNG) -- On June 4, restaurants were allowed to open outdoor-dining services to the public.

Binghamton Restaurant The Old Union Hotel says it will follow CDC guideline as it opens its patio to guests.

As part of Broome County Executive Jason Garnar's daily coronavirus update, the restaurant announced it will take extra precautions while serving people, such as bringing items to guests out instead of leaving them at the table.

Garnar says restaurants being able to serve people outside is a sign things are starting to get back to normal.

Additionally, Garnar says the beach at Nathaniel Cole Park will open at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Coronavirus numbers

There are 107 active cases of the virus in Broome County.

45 people died from the virus and 431 have recovered. In total, 583 people have tested positive for the virus in Broome County.

Garnar says 20 Willow Point Nursing Home staff members tested positive for the virus. As of May 27, the county reported 38 residents have tested positive for the virus.

For a map detailing where cases are located in the county, click here.