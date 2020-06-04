Gov. Wolf addresses law enforcement reform, accountability

(WBNG) -- Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf says he is taking action to help law enforcementy training and relationsips with the community.

The governor says he is creating offices to oversee law enforcement to review and educate officers as well as supporting legislative reforms.

The reform includes:

Creation of a deputy inspector general within the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General

Creation of a Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Advisory Commission

Providing technical assistance to municipalities

Creation of a racial and ethnic disparities subcommittee

Reviewing training and education of all officers

Enhancing officer safety and wellness

Supporting legislative reforms

Wolf says going forward, the state will need to address the "systemic failings" that "created the situation."

