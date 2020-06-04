Gov. Wolf addresses law enforcement reform, accountability
(WBNG) -- Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf says he is taking action to help law enforcementy training and relationsips with the community.
The governor says he is creating offices to oversee law enforcement to review and educate officers as well as supporting legislative reforms.
The reform includes:
- Creation of a deputy inspector general within the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General
- Creation of a Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Advisory Commission
- Providing technical assistance to municipalities
- Creation of a racial and ethnic disparities subcommittee
- Reviewing training and education of all officers
- Enhancing officer safety and wellness
- Supporting legislative reforms
Wolf says going forward, the state will need to address the "systemic failings" that "created the situation."
For more information, click here.