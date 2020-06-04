Local petition calls for expanding education on structural and systemic racism

(WBNG) -- A petition quick to gain nearly 2,000 signatures is calling for the Maine-Endwell Central School District to include curriculum discussing structural and systemic racism.

"For 14 years now, I've been hearing students say, 'I never learned that in school, I wish I learned this in school,'" said Binghamton University Professor of History Anne Bailey. Bailey is also the director of the Harriet Tubman Center for the Study of Freedom and Equity.

With system and structured racism more widely discussed, and many demanding for an end to racism, academics say it stems back to education.

"Before you get to college, that's when your opinions and your ideas about things are beginning to be formed. If they haven't been formed with information, they really feel cheated," said Bailey.

Local high school history and economics teacher Scott Symons says now is the time students need to be in school the most. He says education on these topics requires more than simply reading from a textbook.

"We have this program, it's called mix it up. Kids in a lunch room, they have to go sit with other people. Sometimes those kids have different backgrounds, they're a different religion, and they might be a different skin color," said Symons.

Academics say with the proper expanded education on these topics, society could look a lot different.

"I think sometimes students are understandably a little uncomfortable with the period of slavery because of the way we teach it," said Bailey. "We teach it as if it was this time of oppression, and of course it was, but at the end of the day, people of African descent contributed to the building up of American society."

Now, teachers are looking to incorporate today's issues and discussions into how we understand modern day history.

"We want everybody's voice. By talking to different kids, whether it's in the classroom or the lunchroom, you get different, varying opinions, and I think that only makes us a stronger community," said Symons.