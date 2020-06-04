‘Mike Colsten Memorial 51’ race set for Friday

SUSQUEHANNA (WBNG) -- The Penn Can Speedway will honor one of the area's most accomplished racer's tomorrow night with the Mike Colsten Memorial 51.

Colsten raced in this area since the 1960's and left a legacy on the track. Penn Can Speedway owner Gary Folk remembers him as a tremendous driver, joking that he was rough on the track every once in awhile.

Colsten passed away last fall, and Folk telling us his death affected a significant number of people. He expects a significant amount of people to be at the race to support the cause tomorrow night.

"His cars were always fast, he either parked it in victory lane or put it on the trailer in pieces. I mean he was rough but again, what a race car driver," Folk says.

The race officially begins at 7:15 p.m. The winner will receive $5,151 in honor of Colsten's car number - 51.