Norwich residents protest police brutality

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Norwich residents gathered in front of the Chenango County Courthouse to protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

The protest in theme with the many that have erupted around the country over the death of George Floyd.

This protest was a grassroots effort conceptualized by a 16 year old high school student, and then brought to life by organizer Amanda Mills.

Latoya Bell was also brought in to help organize the event and to also give a speech.

"We are here for justice for George Floyd, for equality for everyone, we all need to be treated the same way. It is absolutely unacceptable to treat someone differently for the color of their skin, it is not something we can choose, we are born the way we are," said one of the organizers Amanda Mills.

The protest started at 2pm and is expected to end at 8pm according to a Facebook post by the Norwich Police Department.