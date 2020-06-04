Owego Fire Department mourns the loss of former chief

(OWEGO) -- The Owego Fire Department is mourning the loss of a lifetime member, Don Warner.

"A real leader, they really don't make guys like Don Warner anymore. A chip off that generation's block," said Owego Fire Department member and historian Patrick Gavin.

Warner was fire chief from 1984 to 1985 and four years prior, he was going through the ranks as assistant chief.

"Anybody who commits six years of their life as a chief officer with that huge responsibility and all of the work involved, definitely a servant of the community," said Gavin.

Warner joined the department after graduating from Owego Free Academy and over the years he left his mark.

Gavin says his father and grandfather worked side-by-side Warner.

"I often heard him referred to as a voice of reason and somebody that department members really respected," said Gavin.

Gavin remembers hearing stories of two block fires in the 80's that Warner played a major role in.

"Those fires were very intense and if they weren't tackled by the members of the Owego Fire Department, the whole village could have burnt down," said Gavin.

He also recalled hearing about a silo fire where Warner had the wits to collaborate with the Cornell Cooperative Extension.

Warner won Owego firefighter of the year in 1983.

"Everything I've heard was he was a laid-back, go-getter, making sure the job was done and done right," said current Owego fire chief Jim Morris.

Not only a standout firefighter but a standout guy, making for a tremendous loss for Owego Fire.

"It's a challenge because you look back to those folks to guide you and give you the direction needed, especially during these difficult times of COVID. Making sure everything is prepared and you're doing your job right to serve your community," said Morris.

It's a loss that goes even deeper than the department.

"Just gave his life and devotion to the Village of Owego and the community," said Morris.

But Warner leaves a legacy that will live on.

Warner passed on Sunday, May 31 at 76 years old.