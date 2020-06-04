P.A.Officials: Schools can reopen in-person teaching on July 1

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Elementary and secondary schools inside Pennsylvania's less restrictive reopening zones are getting the OK to resume teaching in-person and other activities at the end of the month.

The Education Department said school boards in the green and yellow zones under the stoplight-colored reopening system must first adopt health and safety procedures that meet federal and state guidelines.

The state's more than 300 colleges and other post-secondary institutions can restart on Friday if they have a plan to keep students and teachers safe, the agency announced.