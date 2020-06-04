Police make arrest into Roxbury, N.Y. slashing

(WBNG) -- Authorities made an arrest in an investigation into an assault Tuesday afternoon.

The New York State Police Department says 27-year-old Timothy G. Reiche of Arkville, N.Y. was arrested and charged with assault in the 1st degree, a felony.

Police say Reiche "slashed" a victim in their midsection with a knife after an argument on May 27 at a residence in Roxbury, N.Y.

That victim was transported to Albany Medical Center via helicopter where they are listed in critical condition, they say.

The department says Reiche was remanded to the Delaware County Jail on bail.