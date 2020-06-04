Police, organizers cooperate for peaceful protest in Norwich

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Authorities in Norwich say the police department has worked with protest organizers for a peaceful demonstration Thursday.

According to the the Norwich Police department's Facebook page, the downtown Norwich area will have a "heavy" law enforcement presence throughout the afternoon and early evening hours.

The public has been asked to avoid the downtown area around West Park and the Courthouse.

The Norwich Police Department has been working with the organizers of a peaceful demonstration to be held from 2-8 pm on... Posted by Norwich Police Department, NY on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

The police department says it appreciates the cooperation of the organizers for a peaceful protest.