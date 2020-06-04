Protesters march toward Broome County Jail

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A group of more than 100 protesters met at the corner of Front Street and Lt Vanwinkle Drive in Binghamton for another protest Thursday night.

The protest, organized by PLOT Binghamton, focused on issues related to racial injustices. The protesters also voiced displeasure with police officers and the Broome County Jail.

After several minutes of speaking, the crowd walked from Front Street toward the Broome County Sheriff's Office.

Organizers shouted "Say his name", as the crowd chanted "George Floyd". Organizers also shouted "If we don't get it", to which the crowd stated "Shut it down".

As the crowd marched, they met officers, deputies and state troopers standing in front of the sheriff's office. Minutes after meeting the line of law enforcement, organizers told the crowd to form a wall across Lt Vanwinkle Drive.

Before the march, one speaker told the crowd that she wanted to defund police agencies and "abolish the jail". Organizers used a megaphone to speak to the crowd while standing under a red tent with the white PLOT logo.

Speakers also rallied the crowd with popular chants such as "No justice. No peace" and "Whose streets? Our streets".

I'm just here to let ya'll know and all the powers that think they're still in charge that this is just the beginning." Protest organizer

Organizers told the crowd they would continue to protest until they feel their voices have been heard.

The protest marked the 5th such event in the Southern Tier since Sunday. Each of the protests began after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Four officers were charged in connection to the case.

Floyd's death started a nationwide movement, with massive protests held in cities of all sizes across the United States. Many of the protesters have honored the lives of other black men who were killed by police officers.

While some of the protests around the nation have escalated to violence, the protests in the Southern Tier have remained peaceful, though tense at times. Some protesters shouted profanities in the faces of police officers Tuesday night, while some shook hands with officers. One photo captured a hug between a protester and an officer.

Sunday, organizers held two marches through the streets of Binghamton, with nearly 1,000 people in attendance. Organizers held a "speakout" Tuesday at Cheri Lindsey Memorial Park before leading a march to the Binghamton Police Department.

Protesters said Tuesday night's event in downtown Binghamton proved a call for change can be successful and peaceful.

Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski told 12 News he's ready for the country to have an open dialog about moving forward.

Another protest was held in Norwich Thursday afternoon.

