Some off and on showers are in the forecast

Tonight: 30% chance of a few showers. Thunder possible early, south of Binghamton. Chance of rain is higher south. Low: S 5-10 Low: 58-64

Friday: Partial sun, warm and muggy. 30% chance of a few scattered showers or a storm. Wind: SW 4-8 High: 75-80

Friday Night: 30% chance of scattered showers or thunder. Wind: SW 3-8 Low: 59-64

Forecast Discussion:

A stationary front will be hanging out around the area and this is going to keep our weather a bit unsettled tonight through the first part of Saturday. The chance of rain is around 30% this evening but increases farther south of Binghamton. Some thunder is possible, but severe weather is not expected. Lows tonight stay in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Friday is another warm and muggy day with a 30% chance of some showers or thunderstorms. Widespread severe weather is NOT anticipated, but any storms that do develop could be gusty later in the day and overnight. The chance of rain overnight is around 60%.

Saturday brings partly sunny skies with highs back in the low 70s. Some showers are possible around the area through about midday. As the cold front moves farther away from us rain chances decrease. Most of the afternoon looks dry with highs in the mid 70s.

By Sunday, highs stay in the 60s. Temperatures rebound Monday into the low and mid 70s. Both days look dry right now. Tuesday and Wednesday are going to warm up with highs back into the low 80s. Both days also look dry. Next Thursday may bring a few late showers with highs around 77.