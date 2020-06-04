Town of Dickinson plans to reopen town hall Monday

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Town of Dickinson is ready to open its doors to residents Monday, after months under quarantine.

Town Supervisor Michael Marinaccio says everything within the town hall will reopen, except court, which will operate at a minimum.

Amidst the pandemic, the town budget is the big concern moving forward.

"We're looking at a minimum of $200,000 dollars less than what we received last year. We've met, I've sat with our highway department I've sat with our administrative assistant and we're going to be making the necessary cuts in order to make budget for 2020," said Marinaccio.

He says the highway department would be one of the most affected, as it's run entirely on sales tax revenue.