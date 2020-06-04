Trade in the couch for the chairs. Outdoor seating in the Southern Tier is here.

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- After months of takeout and delivery, restaurants around the Southern Tier, and in the city of Binghamton, are opening up with outdoor seating.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that restaurants within the seven regions across New York State could open with outdoor seating, so long as tables remain distanced and staff wears masks.

At The Colonial in downtown Binghamton, general manager Marc Yezzi is happy to move customers off the couch and into the chairs.

"We're super excited too have our guests back here and just get that Colonial experience," Yezzi said. "It's very exciting to see people enjoying themselves here again. We've missed it over the past few months because that's what we're all about: enhancing experiences here."

At Remlik's Grille and Oyster Bar, restaurant partner Edward Wesololski says the phones haven't stopped ringing since the news broke.

His outdoor seating arrangement will consist of 5 tables, and may bring a time limit of two hours for people to enjoy their meals in order for other guests to do the same.

Extra cleanliness measures will also be taken, such as disposable, paper menus, extra cleaning routines, and more. But this standard of health and safety isn't new to Remlik's says Wesololski.

"Our business is to keep germs away from people, so we're just going to heighten what we've been doing," he said.