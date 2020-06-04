Virtual run/walk for 607 businesses

(WBNG) -- Until June 13th, community members can help support some of their favorite local businesses by running or walking.

The "607VR" is a virtual run and/or walk to support local Southern Tier businesses. There is a $10 entry fee which goes toward a local business of your choice. A custom shirt with race logo is also available for an additional $10.

The 607VR allows participants to choose a 5K or a one mile option. Participants must enter their own finish time. Visit the event page here, go to results, and click "update time" to post the time as soon as you finish. Registration information can be found here. For other questions, call 607-221-3727.