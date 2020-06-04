Walmart moving guns, ammo out of stores

Walmart moving guns, ammo out of storesNew
(CNN) -- Walmart is moving firearms and ammunition out of some U.S. stores.
The company issued a statement saying quote, "As a responsible seller of hunting and sporting firearms, we have temporarily removed firearms and ammunition from the sales floor in some stores out of an abundance of caution."
The move comes after nationwide protests against the death of George Floyd.
Many businesses, including major retailers such as Target, were damaged or looted during protests.