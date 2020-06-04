Whitney Point senior signs NLI with virtual ceremony

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- Whitney Point senior Victoria Petrie signed her national letter of intent to play lacrosse at St. Francis University in a ceremony held on Zoom.

Petrie is the first female lacrosse player from Whitney Point to commit to play at the division one level. .

"It's obviously exciting, I mean, that wasn't a goal I wasn't like 'oh my gosh I want to be the first one.' But it's just a bonus to all the accomplishments," Petrie told 12 Sports.

The ceremony was held on Zoom with a number of her family, friends and Whitney Point High School staff in attendance. Petrie said she was thankful to be able to celebrate the milestone, even though it wasn't done in the traditional fashion.

"We all want to be at school celebrating in the library just like normal, but I appreciate all the time and effort everyone's put into making this happen," she says.

Petrie will study occupational therapy at St. Francis.