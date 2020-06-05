A business owner’s message of unity as he stood with protesters during Thursday night’s rally

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- After a majority of the protesters left the Town of Dickinson Thursday night, some went to downtown Binghamton where they stood in solidarity with a business owner.

Along Court Street in Binghamton Thursday night, some protesters took the time to share their message, tried talking to police officers, and formed a circle.

When the owner of Oakdale Pizza saw they were coming along the street, he knew there wouldn't be a problem. So, owner Saleem Siddiqui, stood outside with the protesters and eventually welcomed them inside his business.

A group of protesters spoke to 12 News about that moment, saying it was a great gesture, since many businesses are on high alert for looting in the area from protests.

"At the end of the day, we appreciate everyone that's not promoting violence, that's not promoting looting and that's not promoting none of that," said one of the protesters, Talon Thomas. "Because that's not what we're here for. We're here to do the right thing. We're here to make change."

With many protests across the nation seeing destructive outcomes on many sides, Siddiqui says he knew this group's mission was to be peaceful, but to also prove a point.

"They haven't done anything wrong," said Siddiqui. He went on to explain why he stood in solidarity with them, saying, "We need to be united. Why this country have the name United States. If we want to keep this country as united, we have to treat everybody in the right way and on the same level."

The group of protesters 12 News spoke to say they just want to be heard when they are at these events and hope this message of unity will continue moving forward.