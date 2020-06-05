American Red Cross blood drives

(WBNG) -- The Red Cross is in urgent need for blood during this time.

They will be holding a blood drive on June 11th from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Traditions at the Glen to honor local heroes and essential workers. Donors will receive a free Red Cross reusable tote bag, a Safe Around coupon book and an Amazon gift card. After donating, donors can head over to another station and write a thank you card to their hero or essential workers to be mailed out.

To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code BCHEROES or call 1-800-RED CROSS. Contact Esperanza Gutierrez for more information at 607-223-9968 or Esperanza.Gutierrez@redcross.org.

Other blood drives in the Southern tier:

6/2/20 - 12pm-5pm - Our Lady of Sorrows Church - 801 Main St. Vestal, NY

6/3/20 - 1pm-6pm - First Baptist Church of Port Crane - 38 Canal St. Port Crane, NY

6/3/20 - 1pm-6pm - Roberson Museum - 30 Front St. Binghamton, NY

6/10/20 - 8am-12pm - Chenango Fire Co. - 86 Castle Creek Rd. Binghamton, NY

6/12/20 - 1pm-6pm - Vestal United Methodist Church - 328 Main St. Vestal, NY