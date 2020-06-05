Binghamton Highschool seniors drive up to get their caps and gowns

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton High School held a senior drive-thru barbecue event on Friday morning, outside of Scoopy Dooby's ice cream by NYSEG Stadium.

The event featured live music, cap and gown pickups, cord pickups, senior photo ops and much more.

It was an exciting day for both teachers as well as seniors.

"Staff want to be here and want to help, obviously we are in the middle of quarantine still, so we have to come up with some unique and new ways to figure out how to honor our kids, and we hope this one is doing it justice." said Kevin Richman, Principal of Binghamton High School.

Xaneya Thomas a graduating senior from BHS reflected on the past few months during the quarantine.

"Definitely difficult to have everything cancelled and then we had to work around it," said Thomas. She continues, "I definitely think it's made us better people though because now we know how to be adaptive and we know how to adapt to our climate. In the long run I think it'll make us better people."

To make sure the day ran smoothly more than 60 volunteers helped out during the event.

