Binghamton School Board candidate comes under fire for controversial comments

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - One of the candidates for two of the open seats for the Binghamton School Board election is defending himself tonight after making some controversial comments.

Critics say John Solak used the word "thugs" to describe protesters and used the term "Black KKK" to describe the group Black Lives Matter.

Critics also claim he uses racial slurs.

Solak, on his Twitter page, is fighting back saying the social media posts against him are a way of defaming, bullying and threatening him.

He calls it a smear campaign aimed against him by radical extremists who want to take over the Binghamton School Board.

When asked about the comments, Solak sent 12 News this message:

"Before I made any of those tweets I had received hundreds of obscene threatening, bullying anonymous Social Media posts that were professionally organized by the radical extremists to scare me out of running. (I was physically attacked last November at the County Legislature Meeting they took over). Black Lives Matter and their affiliate PLOT are a Anti-Police Cult. I won’t kneel to them. I support the Police and the resource officers. The demonstration on School Property was unlawful. No other School in America allowed this.The further fact is this: There are 4 white men running for School, any one concerned about White Privilege or lack of Minority Representation should have run for School Board themselves instead of threatening and defaming me. One check of the City Council minutes would show that my record of speaking on behalf of the minority community is unparalleled and many times I was the only one."

Solak went on to say that when it comes to the School Board race, he would be glad to debate all 4 of the "white men" on Zoom next week. Going on to say, "Binghamton Schools have gone from 7,000 to 5,500 with a 64% graduation rate. We are competing against 12 other Public School Districts religious schools and a new technology driven home school movement. Radical politics driven by national events is the last thing we need."