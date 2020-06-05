Broome County June 5 coronavirus update

County updates

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced the county will hold a public hearing to address its COVID-19 post-disaster recovery plan.

The hearing will be held at 5 p.m. on June 10 via Zoom.

Additionally, Garnar says the Broome County Public Library will begin allowing curbside pickup Mondday.

Garnar also says the county is on track to move onto phase three.

Coronavirus numbers:

There are 80 active cases of the coronavirus in Broome County. 45 people have died from the virus and 462 people recovered.

In total, 587 cases of the virus have been reported.

For a map detailing where cases are located in the county, click here.