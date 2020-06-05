Current Southern Tier protests mirror those of 1968

(WBNG) -- Broome County is no stranger to people standing up for what they believe in.

County historian Roger Luther said the recent protests are very similar to ones that happened fifty years ago. Back then, people were also protesting for civil rights and against police brutality.

While all of the recent protests have been peaceful, the county does have a portion of its history where that wasn't the case.

"One of the local civil rights leaders was arrested, and that was followed by a couple nights of civil unrest," Luther said Friday. "In fact, Molotov cocktails were thrown at some of the area's businesses."

Luther said similar to students leading protests now, back in 1970 Binghamton University students were heavily involved in protests against the Vietnam War. He said a few days after the Kent State shooting that rocked the country, hundreds of student protesters marched from BU's campus through Johnson City.