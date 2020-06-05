Johnson City High School seniors drive up to get their cap and gown

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Johnson City High School hosted a drive-thru event at their high school on Friday for seniors.

Teachers would announce a senior's name when they arrived at the first check point of the line.

Multiple tables were set up with various clubs of the school.

At the end of the line was the cap and gown pickup station and a backdrop for seniors to get out of their car and take a picture.

It was an important day for both seniors and teachers.

"We left so abruptly in March that this is really our last chance to see our seniors, say goodbye, officially say goodbye and wish them well in their future and to prepare them for next weeks event," said Paula Grassi, Principal at Johnson City High School.

Owego Free Academy, Vestal School district and Binghamton each held a drive-thru event on Friday for students to get their cap and gowns.