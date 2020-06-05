Lots of dry weather ahead!

Tonight: A few showers or a thunderstorm are possible. Warm and muggy. Wind: SW 3-9 Low: 60-67

Saturday: Partly sunny. 40% chance of scattered showers, especially early in the day. Decreasing clouds and humidity in the afternoon. Breezy. Wind: NW 7-14G20 High: 71-76

Saturday Night: Variable clouds. Wind: NW 4-8 Low: 48-53

Forecast Discussion:

A few showers or a rumble of thunder is possible this evening and tonight as a cold front moves closer to us. It will remain muggy and warm with lows in the 60s.

The best chance of any showers Saturday is the first half of the day. Clouds should slowly decrease as drier, less humid air, arrives through the afternoon. Highs stay in the low to mid 70s.

By Sunday, highs likely only stay in the upper 60s with a sun and cloud mix. Temperatures start to rebound Monday into the low and mid 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are going to warm up with highs back into the low to mid 80s. Both days also look dry. Next Thursday may bring a few showers or storms with highs around 77. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Expect partial sun Friday with highs in the low 70s.