Man dies after jumping onto vehicle in Endwell

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Authorities say a 33-year-old man is dead after a dispute on Delaware Avenue in Endwell.

The New York State Police Department says the man jumped onto a vehicle, fell to the ground and died.

The incident occurred in a parking lot.

Authorities say the vehicle was later stopped in Johnson City. Those inside were interviews by troopers but police say no one has been charged.

The department it working with the district attorney's office in the investigation.